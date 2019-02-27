NORTHERN VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – Snow is expected to come starting tonight.

Mainroad North Island Contracting said in a statement they will have crews on service area roads to make sure highways are safe and clear.

According to the statement, two to four centimetres of snow is expected to accumulate in the North Island.

If residents have any concerns or observations, they can reach the company’s 24-hour dispatch office at 1-877-215-7122.

There is no weather advisory from Environment Canada as of yet. We will provide updates as information becomes available.