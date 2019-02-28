PORT HARDY, B.C. – Port Hardy Fire Rescue responded to a travel trailer fire on Wednesday afternoon.

The department wrote in a social media post that the fire was at Pioneer Inn trailer park.

According to Port Hardy Fire Rescue chief Brent Borg, the trailer was locked and secured. The fire originated inside the trailer. He said the cause of the fire is a bit of an unknown, but they think it might have been an electrical issue.

“The people (who own the trailer) weren’t in town. Nobody was in it, but it’s not really suspicious,” he said.

No injuries were reported at the scene, and crews were able to contain the fire to the single trailer, with the trailer sustaining smoke damage.