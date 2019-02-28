COURTENAY, B.C- Mount Washington raising the rainbow flag high for LGBTQ celebrations.

The first annual VIPwinter event will be taking place on the slopes of Mount Washington starting Thursday night.

The new celebration plans to showcase LGBTQ pride with plenty of events from a charity ski race, to live entertainment.

Dean Nelson is the Executive Producer of the event and says despite being the first year of the celebration, the turnout should be great.

“We’re pretty excited, the staff at mount Washington are super excited and the buzz through the valley is really getting out there,” said Nelson.

He added that VIPwinter has been in the works for a while but he is happy that everyone is on board, and looks forward to it returning next year.

“We’re going to get great images and testimonials from people to leverage for next year.”

Nelson also wants to remind people that this is an event for everyone, not just the LGBTQ community.

“We’re here to just love and be accepted with who we are and just live authentically, that’s the main message of this weekend.”

Festivities start Thursday night at 5pm, and for more information on VIPwinter visit,

https://www.mountwashington.ca/activities-groups/events/events-calendar/event/94-van-is-pride-weekend.html