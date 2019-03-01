Kevin Muchikekwanape has been missing since February 20th. Photo courtesy of Campbell River RCMP.

CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C. – Campbell River RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing resident.

44-year-old Kevin Muchikekwanape was reported missing on February 23rd. According to a release from the detachment, he was last seen on February 20th.

Muchikekwanape moved to the city in December with his girlfriend, who is a long-time Campbell River resident. He is described as five feet 11 inches tall, weighing 122 lbs.

He has closely cropped hair, almost bald black hair and hazel eyes.

Those who may have information on Muchikekwanape’s whereabouts are asked to call the Campbell River detachment at 250-286-6221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8777.