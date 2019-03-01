PORT ALICE, B.C. – Conservation officers are on the hunt for a cougar in Port Alice.

The village office said they’re not certain if it’s the same one residents have seen in town the last few days, but they have a hunch that it might be.

According to a social media post from the village, conservation officers are looking for it in the areas around the cemetery and the ball field. They wrote that the dirt road in the area will be closed.

“Respecting this request will give the Conservation officers the greatest chance of success – if they have to worry about human safety due to bystanders or curious onlookers they cannot do their job properly,” the village wrote in the post.

We have reached out to the Conservation Office Service for more details. We will provide updates as information becomes available.