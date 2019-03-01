COURTENAY, B.C- A woman who killed a Courtenay man while driving drunk in 2016 will be in jail for two years.

The sentencing hearing for Serina Laliberte took place this morning at the Courtenay Provincial Courthouse in a packed courtroom.

On July 26 of 2016, Laliberte struck and killed a pedestrian at an intersection off of Cliffe Avenue. She then collided with two other vehicles in the intersection before crashing into two parked vehicles in the nearby parking lot.

According to the sentence read out today, Laliberte will be facing a 25 month jail term for one count of blood alcohol content over 0.08 causing death, and an 18 month concurrent jail term for two counts of blood alcohol content over 0.08 causing bodily harm.

The two counts will be served concurrently with the charge of bodily harm causing death, which means her total time served will be 25 months, or two years and one month.