NORTHERN VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – There is still no confirmed case of the measles on Vancouver Island.

Some residents posted on social media alleging that there was a case of a family being quarantined as they’re being tested for measles.

According to Island Health media officer Dan McLennan, they there are no cases on the island so far.

“I can confirm for you that we still have no confirmed cases of measles on Vancouver Island,” McLennan said.

The measles vaccination is available as the MMR vaccine (measles, mumps, and rubella) and are available at some pharmacies, healthcare providers, and Health Units.