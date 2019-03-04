PORT HARDY, B.C. – Port Hardy RCMP are looking for the driver involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run incident on Thursday.

At roughly 9:00 p.m. on Feb. 28, an off duty police officer was flagged down, regarding a pedestrian hit and run on the ball fields near Park Drive in Port Hardy.

According to witnesses, a truck was driving erratically and doing doughnuts on the ball field.

When the victim went to speak with the young male driver to ask him to stop, the driver hit him with the truck before leaving the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with possible head and neck injuries.

The truck is described as a 2008 to 2012 red Ford F-350, with possible flat bed or wood side paneling, and a raised suspension.

Anyone with information about this hit and run and who is responsible is asked to contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their web site at www.crimestoppers.ca.

