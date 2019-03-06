CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C. – North Island schools will now be safer and more efficient, thanks to over $3.4 million from the provincial government.

According to a release from the BC NDP, the funding will go to school districts 72 (Campbell River), 84 (Vancouver Island West), and 85 (Vancouver Island North).

The funds will be used for school upgrade projects.

School District 72 is receiving $1, 815, 506 in funding for the following:

Mechanical upgrades at Carihi High

Boiler replacement at Ecole Phoenix Middle School

Vancouver Island West (SD 84) is receiving $501, 500 for the following:

Mechanical and electrical upgrades at Kyuquot Elementary

Lighting and alarm system upgrades at various schools in the district

Furnace and heat pump upgrades at supplementary maintenance facility

Vancouver Island North (SD 85) is receiving $1, 131, 930 for the following:

Roof upgrades/replacement at Eagle View Elementary

The funding programs are part of a $206 million provincial investment under the Annual Facilities Grant, School Enhancement Program, Carbon Neutral Capital Program and Bus Replacement Program. This ensures students have well-maintained learning environments and that bus services are safe, comfortable and efficient.

The funding for this year is a $500, 000 increase from last year, and a $20.6 million increase from 2016-2017.