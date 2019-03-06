North Island schools to receive funding from provincial government
CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C. – North Island schools will now be safer and more efficient, thanks to over $3.4 million from the provincial government.
According to a release from the BC NDP, the funding will go to school districts 72 (Campbell River), 84 (Vancouver Island West), and 85 (Vancouver Island North).
The funds will be used for school upgrade projects.
School District 72 is receiving $1, 815, 506 in funding for the following:
- Mechanical upgrades at Carihi High
- Boiler replacement at Ecole Phoenix Middle School
Vancouver Island West (SD 84) is receiving $501, 500 for the following:
- Mechanical and electrical upgrades at Kyuquot Elementary
- Lighting and alarm system upgrades at various schools in the district
- Furnace and heat pump upgrades at supplementary maintenance facility
Vancouver Island North (SD 85) is receiving $1, 131, 930 for the following:
- Roof upgrades/replacement at Eagle View Elementary
The funding programs are part of a $206 million provincial investment under the Annual Facilities Grant, School Enhancement Program, Carbon Neutral Capital Program and Bus Replacement Program. This ensures students have well-maintained learning environments and that bus services are safe, comfortable and efficient.
The funding for this year is a $500, 000 increase from last year, and a $20.6 million increase from 2016-2017.