NORTHERN VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – Daylight Saving Time is coming up again.

On Sunday March 10th, residents are being reminded that clocks must be reset an hour forward.

Daylight Saving Time officially starts at 3:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The easiest way to remember the time change is to reset clocks forward before going to bed on Saturday night. Phones, laptops, and desktop computers will automatically reset.

The Campbell River Fire Department also put out a reminder for residents to make sure their fire alarms are in good working condition as they reset clocks.