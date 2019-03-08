NORTHERN VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – Bridges in the North Island are getting a clean up.

Mainroad North Island said in a statement that crews will be starting bridge sweeping and washing on Monday, March 11th.

Mainroad crews will be working in service area bridges all over the North Island from Monday through Thursday.

Sweeping and washing operations will be finished by mid-June, according to Mainroad.

Travellers are asked to watch for roadside workers and to slow down.

If there are any issues, road hazards or debris at any Mainroad service area, please contact 1-877-215-7122.