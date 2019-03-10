PACE Multisport Dodge City X is coming to Cumberland on September 7th. Photo by Scott Vandermaat.

CUMBERLAND, B.C. – An off-road triathlon is coming back to the Comox Valley.

This time, it will be hosted by Cumberland.

PACE Multisport Dodge City X was Comox Valley’s first off-road triathlon, having started last year. It will be coming to Cumberland on September 7th, 2019.

According to a release, the 2019 version will serve as the BC Cross Triathlon Championships. This will also mark the first time an event is hosting a provincial championship after just one year.

PACE Multisport Dodge City X has been as “Canada’s toughest off-road triathlon”, but is open to athletes from all levels, even if they just want to challenge themselves to cross the finish line.

Participants competing in their age group will be competing for the provincial champion title in their age group. The release also states that the standard course is also a qualifying event for the 2020 ITU Cross Triathlon World Championships in Almere, Netherlands.

“Even if you aren’t necessarily vying to be provincial champion or qualify for worlds, but simply want to give yourself a different kind of endurance challenge, this event is a great late season test for mountain bikers or trail runners to put on their calendars,” race director Ryan Parton said.

The PACE Multisport Dodge City X standard course features a 1.5-kilometre swim in Comox Lake, followed by a 23-kilometre mountain bike course through Cumberland’s single-track, and then a 9.5-kilometre trail run. For more information and registration, visit www.dodgecityx.ca.