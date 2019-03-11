PORT HARDY B.C- A young male was killed near Port Hardy yesterday.

The deceased is reportedly Aidan Webber, a national level BMX athlete. He lost his life in a workplace accident.

According to WorkSafe BC the incident is believed to have taken place off the coast of Port Hardy and involved a fish pen.

Andy Watson with the B.C Coroners Service said he can confirm only a few details as the investigation is in the early stages, and currently ongoing.

“We are in the very very early stages of our investigation to determine the identity of the deceased, but also to determine how, where, when, and by what means he came to his death,” said Watson.

A group Aidan was a part of, BMX Nanaimo, gave their condolences today on Facebook.

“Yesterday, Nanaimo BMX lost one of our family members. It is with sadness and regret that we say goodbye to Aidan Webber”.

Webber competed in and won the junior men’s national championship at Cycling Canada’s BMX national championships last July. Back In 2017, he was awarded the Steve Smith Memorial Award for achievement in extreme sports after winning the national championship in 2016.

There is no word on a funeral service for Webber at this time.