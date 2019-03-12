OTTAWA, ON- The federal government is handing out millions of dollars in harbour funding.

According to a news release from Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), 35 small craft harbours up Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast are going to be up to receive $33 million in funding, with the aim of creating jobs and helping local economies.

The money will be going towards supporting 35 different projects in those harbours, including float and wharf reconstructions, breakwater access development, dredging, and electrical reconstruction.

It’s on top of $100 million that was already set to be invested from 2018 to 2019 for repairs, construction, maintenance and dredging at core commercial fishing harbours across the country.

Harbours receiving the funding in our area are the following.

Port Hardy

Powell River

Campbell River

Gibsons

Heriot Bay

Zeballos

Deep Bay

Kelsey Bay

Bella Coola

Crofton

Finn Bay

Ford Cove

French Creek

Hartley Bay

Horton Bay

Kitamaat Village

Kitkatla

Klemtu

McMillan Island

Minstrel Island

North Galiano

Porpoise Bay

Port Alberni

Port Edward

Queen Charlotte City

Sidney Breakwater

Sointula

Squirrel Cove

Steveston Gulf

Steveston Paramount

Tofino (4 th Street)

Street) Tofino (Armitage)

Tofino (Wingen)

Ucluelet (Otter Street)

Ucluelet West

The amount of funding each harbour will receive is not yet available.