CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C- A company specializing in aerial surveillance will be adding a Campbell River base.

According to an announcement from the city’s municipal government, PAL Aerospace has been awarded an aerial surveillance contract by the federal government, and it’s West Coast operation will be based out of Campbell River.

The contract will have the company working in inland, coastal and offshore waters on behalf of the federal government to monitor domestic and foreign vessel activities and detect potential violations.

“Under the new contract, PAL Aerospace will provide Fisheries and Oceans Canada with service through a combination of Beechcraft King Air B200 medium-range aircraft and Dash 8-100 series long-range aircraft, all associated ground support and other related services,” read the announcement.

The aircraft will be working out of two bases on the East Coast, and the Campbell River base on the West Coast.

“PAL Aerospace has been providing this service under contract to the Government since 1990, and the expanded contract, delivered on behalf of Fisheries and Oceans Canada, covers an initial five-year period and includes opportunities for PAL Aerospace to earn contract extensions that increase the life of the agreement to 10 years,” read the announcement.

“The program also contributes significantly to pollution surveillance, environmental monitoring, and marine security for a number of other federal departments and agencies.”

A request for comment about the Campbell River base has been sent to the company.

PAL Aerospace is a Canadian-owned company, with operations in Canada, the Americas, the Caribbean, and the Middle East. They focus on intelligence, reconnaissance, and surveillance.