PORT ALICE, B.C. – Port Alice will be losing its only bank.

The Scotiabank branch in Port Alice is set to close on October 24th. According to an emailed statement from the bank, they have been seeing an increased use in digital and online banking.

The statement added that they have reviewed the branch network, the number of customers they serve in a market area, and the way those customers do their banking.

They’ve also reviewed the proximity of the Port Alice branch to other Scotiabank branches, as well as the customer traffic across the market area.

“After careful consideration of our operations in this community, we have made the difficult decision that we cannot continue to operate the Port Alice branch,” according to the statement.

Customer accounts and safety deposit boxes will be automatically transferred to the branch in Port Hardy on October 24th.

Before the branch closes, Scotiabank stated that branch staff will work with each customer to help with the transition.

Customers can still do their banking through the bank’s online website, mobile app, or through the telephone.

Scotiabank has announced that it will hold a town hall meeting on Thursday March 21st at the village’s community centre gym to answer residents’ questions.

The town hall meeting will run from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.