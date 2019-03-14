NORTHERN VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – MP Rachel Blaney has a new role at Parliament Hill.

Blaney has been given the new role as the NDP’s Critic for Veterans Affairs. According to a release from her office, this is in addition to her other roles as Critic for Seniors’ Issues and Vice-Chair of the Indigenous and Northern Affairs Committee.

“As the MP for Comox and 19 Wing, I’ve worked closely with many from our armed forces and I am deeply concerned about how our current and past governments have treated service members when their duty has ended,” Blaney wrote in the release.

Blaney is replacing Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns, who is now taking the role of the NDP’s Critic for Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard.

The release added that Blaney is looking forward to serving in the new role.

“How we care for our veterans, our seniors and our elders, those who have built this country, says a lot about who we are as a nation.”