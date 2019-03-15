"Wilderness Living" was returned to the Courtenay VIRL branch a few days ago. It was first borrowed in 1977 from Union Bay. Photo sourced from VIRL Comox Valley Libraries Facebook page.

COURTENAY, B.C. – A library book is finally coming home, 42 years after it was borrowed.

The book, titled “Wilderness Living”, was returned to the Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) Courtenay branch a few days ago.

According to a social media post from the branch, the book was first borrowed in 1977 from Union Bay.

The branch wrote that the patron would have owed about $4, 599 in overdue fees if there wasn’t a cap on fines.

The patron who borrowed “Wilderness Living” kept it in mint condition.

We have reached out to VIRL for more details. Their comment is forthcoming.