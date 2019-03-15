A file image of the accident scene from April 2nd, 2018. Photo by James Wood/98.9 The Goat/Vista Radio

CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C- Two charges have been laid after a fatal hit and run last April.

That’s according to Staff Sgt. Troy Beauregard with the Campbell River RCMP.

Last year, a 41-year old woman from Oyster River was arrested after the deadly crash between a silver Volkswagen Jetta and a 2000 grey Toyota Tundra at the intersection of Jubilee Parkway and Highway 19 around 5:45 a.m. on April 2.

The Tundra didn’t stay at the scene after the collision, which left 39 year old Chris Pys, a Merville-area resident, with life-threatening injuries.

He later passed away in hospital, leaving behind his fiancée, two young children, and many friends.

The suspect driver had been sought by police, and according to the RCMP, the Toyota Tundra was located in a driveway at Fearon Road in the Oyster River area around 11:00 a.m. the same morning.

The woman was arrested on scene. She was listed as the registered owner of the vehicle.

Speaking on Friday, Beauregard stated that investigators sent a report to crown counsel early in February, recommending charges of driving without due care and attention and failing to remain at the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

The name of the accused can’t be released until they appear in court, but Beauregard indicated that the suspect in the incident has never changed. He did not know when they would be going to court.

He also addressed the length of time involved in the investigation.

“There are a number of technical reports that have to be done, there are downloads from phones, reconstruction reports, lab reports, some of these things don’t happen in a vacuum or like in a television show,” said Beauregard.

“They do take time, and those reports can’t go to crown counsel until we have all of the disclosable material for a fulsome charge assessment.”

He also said the police understood the time can be hard on families, and those who want to see the case move forward.

“In order to make sure that full, thorough investigation is done, and crown has all the information in front of them, these things do take time.”

As for whether or not it felt good to have the investigation finished, Beauregard indicated the process wasn’t over.

“There is still the court process, and everything to go through,” said Beauregard.

“Really, in a tragic circumstance such as this, it’s not really any satisfaction. A very detailed and thorough investigation was done into it, and it was really good work done by our investigators, but we still need to wait for the court process, and there is still a person who lost their life as a result from this incident.”