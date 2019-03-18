STORY BY TRICIA MASON, MYCOMOXVALLEYNOW.COM

REVELSTOKE, B.C- Warm weather is bringing an elevated risk of avalanches across Western Canada this week.

According to Avalanche Canada, the danger ratings for Monday through to Wednesday range from high to considerable danger, with the alpine and treeline ranging in high.

Below treeline is in considerable danger for the next few days.

The main concerns for both Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast include cornice fall, wet slab, loose wet, deep persistent slab and persistent slab.

“This is the first big warming to hit our snow pack, which is still fairly complex and winter-like.” says Senior Avalanche Forecaster Grant Helgeson.

With spring break, it is expected to have a lot of people up in the mountains enjoying their holiday.

If you are heading into the mountains be aware that the summer trails are exposed to the avalanches as well.

“Any time the snow pack is hit with a big change, it tends to de-stabilize,” said Helgeson.

“The temperatures are forecast to increase substantially this week, with no nighttime cooling. This will weaken the snow pack on all aspects, increasing the possibility of large natural avalanches as well making it easier for the weight of a person to trigger deeper weak layers.”

Avalanche Canada, Parks Canada and Kananaskis Country is warning those to be careful and to track the forecasts at www.avalanche.ca.

They recommend everyone going up should have a transceiver, probe and shovel.