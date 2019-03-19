CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C- A woman who was the victim of a hit and run in Campbell River last February has died from her injuries.

The victim has been identified as Kelly Kafka, according to CHEK News.

The RCMP has identified the suspected driver and the vehicle.

Due to a crowdfunding page Kafka was “in a medically induced coma for brain injury and many broken bones.”

The Campbell River RCMP arrived at the 1800-block of Island Highway in Campbell River after getting a call that a pedestrian had been hit.

A report to Crown Counsel is being put together and will be submitted in a couple of weeks.

If you have any information, please contact the Campbell River RCMP Detachment.