PORT HARDY, BC- RCMP is warning the public about a tainted drug being passed around.

After an overdose in Port Hardy linked to a drug being possibly mixed with other substances; police are warning the public about the dangers that come with illegal drugs.

“Our primary concern is public safety. We are urging the public to be aware of what is circulating and take the necessary steps to protect themselves.” says Media Resource Officer Constable Rebekah Draht.

The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act will give the public legal protection if they see an overdose and call 9-1-1.

The act is in place so if a witness sees an overdose happening, they are not afraid to make that call.

If anyone has information about the tainted drugs in the North Island call Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335.