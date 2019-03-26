MOUNT CAIN, B.C- A North Island skiing destination will be closing down for the season after this weekend.

According to an announcement from Mount Cain Alpine Park, the warm temperatures and sunshine are forcing an early close to the season.

“This Saturday, March 30th will be our last day of skiing for the season,” read the announcement from the resort.

“Conditions will be marginal and the road is going to be a bit bumpy, but we still should have one last day of spring frolic left in us. We will be closed on Sunday, March 31st.”

In the same announcement, the resort thanked West Coast Helicopters for their assistance with the 2019 Kidsfest event, and Coastal Ski and Sport in Victoria for the provision of prizes.

“So that’s about it… come up to ski the last day this Saturday, because we put the t-bars to bed after that,” read the announcement.

“It’s been a really fun year.”