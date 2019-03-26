PORT ALICE B.C- A pair of cougars are still at large in Port Alice this week.

Residents have seen two cougars in the village, and conservation officers are currently working to evacuate them peacefully.

They have been seen going between carports in town, and once confronted or yelled at by residents, appear to be retreating immediately into green spaces.

Conservation Officer Jon Paquin says they are aware of the situation and will be monitoring it closely over the next couple of days.

“We’re continually monitoring and assessing the behaviors of the cougars, there is an officer in the community this evening that will be there in case there is another sighting, he can attend immediately and make an assessment on the cougars,” Paquin said.

“Ideally they would just move off into the natural areas and not be seen, but we will have to wait and see what will happen tonight, and over the next few days.”