PORT ALICE, B.C. – By this fall, the Port Alice Scotiabank will be a thing of the past.

In a statement to the MyTriportNow.com newsroom, Scotiabank said “after careful consideration of our operations in this community, we have made the difficult decision that we cannot continue to operate the Port Alice branch.”

The decision to close the branch on Oct. 24, 2019 isn’t sitting well with some Port Alice residents.

According to the North Island Gazette, about 40 people attended a recent meeting at the Port Alice Community Centre, and many voiced their displeasure about the closure.

The Gazette reported that residents were informed that the ATM will not be staying, along with the vault and other physical attributes.

The MyTriportNow.com newsroom also reached out to Scotiabank for a response to the backlash emanating from the closure.

In another emailed statement, Scotiabank said, “We recognize that this news is difficult and that the change will cause inconvenience for our customers in Port Alice. We are focused and committed to working with each customer during the transition.”

The bank noted that it “recognizes that its customers’ needs are changing with more people choosing online and digital channels.”

“Like any business, we regularly review our branch network, the number of customers that we serve in the market area, and the way that those customers are doing their banking. Our review includes a full area market analysis and is not limited to one branch, or to rural or urban areas,” Scotiabank said in a statement.

“That review includes such things as proximity of the branch to other Scotiabank branches and customer traffic at branches across the market area.”

Scotiabank said it will work with each customer to assist with the transition.

Customer accounts and safety deposit boxes will be automatically transferred from the Port Alice branch to the Port Hardy branch on Oct. 24.

The MyTriportNow.com newsroom has reached out to Port Alice mayor Kevin Cameron for comment.