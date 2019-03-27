VANCOUVER ISLAND, BC- Island Health is giving out money.

According to an announcement from the health authority, there have been 52 new grant recipients for Island Health’s Community Wellness Granting Program.

The focus is to give support to community-based projects that will improve the physical and mental wellbeing for all members of the community throughout Vancouver Island.

Some programs that received grants this year are:

-Comox Valley Art Gallery

Arts-based and Arts-informed Cultural Mapping of the Opioid Crisis in the Comox Valley

-Indigenous Parents Advisory Club (IPAC) in Courtenay

IPAC Winter Wellness Retreat

-Ocean Grove School PAC in Campbell River

Ocean Grove School Community Garden

“We’re pleased to support the Community Wellness Granting program and congratulate this year’s recipients,” said Leah Hollins, Chair of Island Health’s Board of Directors.

“Every year these projects identify and address the unique health and cares needs within their communities and showcase the impact of working together in partnership to address health and care needs across the region.”

The program is in its third year, with $750,000 funding all these projects.

click here for the total list of all the funding.