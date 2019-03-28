The North Island Hospital, Comox Valley, is pictured in a Goat News file photo from Jan.4, 2018. Photo by James Wood/98.9 The Goat/Vista Radio

STORY BY TWILA AMATO AND JAMES WOOD

CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C- The new hospitals in the Comox Valley and Campbell River are consistently overburdened.

That’s according to information released by the health authourity under a freedom of information request by Liza Schmalcel.

According to the information from Island Health, both hospitals have been over 100 per cent capacity from April of 2018 to March of this year.

Individual datasets for the Comox Valley hospital and Campbell River hospital were also released, which show routine overcapacity at both sites from the fall of 2017 to March of 2019.

For the Comox Valley hospital, overcapacity was first reached on October 10th, 2017, with a total of 130 inpatients and 129 beds.

In total, from October 1st, 2017 to March 7th, 2019, there were roughly 494 days where the hospital was overcapacity.

A notable day was on May 10th, 2018, when there were a total of 180 inpatients, and 129 beds.

For the Campbell River hospital, the first overcapacity day was on September 29th, 2017. There were a total of 99 patients, for 95 beds.

In total, from September 10th, 2017, to March 7th, 2019, there were roughly 501 days where the hospital was overcapacity. A notable string of days occurred in February of this year, from the 21st to the 27th, which peaked at 138 patients for 95 beds.

These numbers were the subject of a presentation by Schmalcel to Island Health’s board of directors today, seeking action on the overcapacity problems at the hospitals.

Another organization, the Campbell River Citizens for Quality Care, also spoke to the overcrowding in Island Health facilities.

Elin Bjarnason, vice-president of clinical service delivery for Island Health, addressed the capacity issues in a presentation during today’s public forum.

She said that Island Health is taking action in terms of taking care of people so they don’t get to the point where they would be hospitalized for long periods of time.

“The local team has really worked hard within the hospital around our practices related to daily flow,” Bjarnason said.

“Moving into the new facility, you have to adjust to the new basics of the facility. You have time to re-look at how we engage with each other. And how do we really optimize how we support patients to come into the hospital to get their care and then to be able to leave and back into the community in a timely way?”

The clinical decision unit, which is in the emergency department area, had recently been converted into permanent hospital beds.

Bjarnason said those beds were operating on a temporary basis for the past few months, but now that they are being funded as permanent hospital beds, this brings the Campbell River hospital’s capacity to 105 beds.

She said that they are also looking at patients who don’t need hospital care.

“We do have patients, as with all hospitals, that have a difficult time getting discharged back into the community because of housing, social or personal care needs,” she added.

Through partnerships with the federal and provincial governments, Bjarnason said that Island Health has been able to invest more in home care services, adding 16 full time staff for it. According to her, this will make it easier for patients to receive care at home instead of staying at the hospital.

There are also now 500 adult day care spaces, which Bjarnason said should also help with senior care and freeing up space in the hospital.

The data on the two hospitals can be found below:

CRG Occupancy to March 7 2019 CVH Occupancy Oct 2017 to March 7 2019