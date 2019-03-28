PORT HARDY, B.C. – The Port Hardy RCMP is looking for a few good volunteers.

Local community and crime prevention programs include Lock out Auto Crime and speed and cellphone driving watch.

According to the Port Hardy RCMP, ”Volunteering for programs like this can allow you to get connected with the people in your community as well as teach you about crime and safety and techniques to keep your family, friends, and property safe.”

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

19 years of age or older

Canadian Citizen (or permanent resident for a minimum of 5 years)

Valid Class 5 driver’s license

Reliable and have integrity

Available to attend all training sessions (if necessary)

Pass a suitability interview

Successfully pass a security background check

Complete a six month probationary period

Applications can be filled out at the Port Hardy RCMP detachment, 7355 Columbia Street, and will be accepted until May 1.