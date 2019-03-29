The MV Powell River Queen in a BC Ferries file photo. Image courtesy of BC Ferries.

VICTORA, B.C- There will be more ferry sailings next month.

According to a news release from BC Ferries, service is being added on ten routes across the coast, with the aim of adding 2,700 round trip sailings for residents of coastal communities.

Additional service on the following routes will start on April 1:

Crofton – Vesuvius

Earls Cove – Saltery Bay

Horseshoe Bay – Bowen Island

Port Hardy – Mid-Coast – Prince Rupert

Haida Gwaii – Prince Rupert

Powell River – Texada Island

Campbell River – Quadra Island

Quadra Island – Cortes Island

Nanaimo Harbour – Gabriola Island ( additional service starting early April following community survey)

The province also contracted for service increases between Port Hardy and Prince Rupert, and the route between Alliford Bay and Skidegate.

The increase between Port Hardy and Prince Rupert will not be started this summer, due to current vessel refit and recruitment plans. The ferry service is looking at extending the summer schedule into the fall, with more service added next year.

More details on the routes can be found here: https://www.bcferries.com/current_conditions/service_notices.html