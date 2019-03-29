PORT MCNEILL, B.C. – Four North Island projects will be receiving $207, 540 in funding.

The funds are from the BC Rural Dividend Program, which supports economic development and diversification in rural communities across the province.

According to a release from the provincial government, grants can be up to $100, 000 for a single-applicant project or up to $500, 000 for partnership projects.

“These projects will help communities replace diesel with solar energy, expand business and tourism opportunities and advance First Nations self-governance,” North Island MLA Claire Trevena wrote in the release.

The Village of Gold River is receiving $29, 140 to develop a plan to create a business improvement area in consultation with local merchants. The plan will include a “shop local” campaign, as well as explore the feasibility of Wi-Fi in the downtown area.

The plan also includes a business ambassador program to support and welcome prospective investors and entrepreneurs in Gold River.

Kwakiutl Indian Band will receive $20, 000 to support the development of a lands and resources department, which is part of its platform to build community programs and processes.

The Regional District of Mount Waddington is receiving $58, 400 to complete facility and business planning documents for a hut-to-hut experience on the 58-kilometre North Coast Trail.

Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation will receive $100, 000 to install a solar panel electricity system at the general store in Yuquot. According to the release, this project will decrease community reliance on diesel generators and train community members to operate and maintain the system, which will enable future expansion.

The Rural Dividend Program is one aspect of the province’s rural development mandate, which commits to making rural communities more resilient.