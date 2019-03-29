The proposed project area is shown in a publicly available Geoscience BC map. Photo sourced from Geoscience BC's project website.

NORTHERN VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – The North Island may hold some mineral deposits.

Geoscience BC wants to explore the area to make sure.

According to a release from the non-profit, they will use helicopters equipped with sensitive instruments that measure bedrock properties to help identify potential mineral deposits in the North Island.

The survey will look at areas from Port McNeill and Sayward in the north and Zeballos, Tahsis, and Gold River in the south.

This survey follows a survey done around the area in 2012, which was conducted further north and west.

Incoming minerals vice-president Christa Pellett said they want to hear from people regarding the project so they can produce the best data they possibly can.

“We have heard from experts that even with its strong mining history, this part of northern Vancouver Island is likely to have understated mineral potential,” Pellett wrote in the release.

She added that the project will provide new data to help future mineral exploration.

Currently, the project is still in the planning phase, with the precise scope and area still under development.

Geoscience BC will share updates with businesses, community leaders and First Nations in the proposed areas.

One of the organization’s goals for this project is to find metals and minerals that will help in the production of batteries, electronics, as well as powering renewable energy.