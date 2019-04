PORT ALICE, BC-Residents of Port Alice are finding the recent cougar sightings unsettling.

According to the North Island Gazette another cougar was seen on March 29th.

The cougar was outside a home on Maquinna Street.

It pressed its face against the fence and hissed at children and a dog that was in the yard.

No one was hurt.

The cougar was caught by officials later in the day.