PORT HARDY, B.C. – The District of Port Hardy wants to buy new fire equipment.

The district is looking to purchase an air compressor and 22 SCBA Packs.

The financing of the firefighting equipment will be by way of agreement under section 175 of the Community Charter; to borrow from the Municipal Finance Authority up to $215,000 with a five-year renewable term and amortization of roughly 10 years.

The interest rate will be variable and annual payments of principal and interest are budgeted to be approximately $25,000 per year.

Port Hardy residents can register opposition to the financing by way of Agreement under Section 175 of the Community Charter for firefighting equipment; intended to be purchased by the District of Port Hardy, by obtaining, signing and returning an Elector Response Form.

Elector Response forms and additional information are available at the District Office (7360 Columbia Street), by downloading a form from the district’s website at porthardy.ca, by requesting a form from lsowerby@porthardy.ca, or by calling (250)-949-6665.

Elector Response forms must be submitted in the form established, other forms of objection will not be considered.

Unless 10 percent of registered electors file a notice of objection by 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15th, the District of Port Hardy will proceed with the purchase.