PORT HARDY, BC- After a altercation with an intoxicated man an Port Hardy RCMP officer will likely not receive charges.

Earlier this year police got a call about disruptive behaviour caused by an intoxicated man according to a report from the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C.

The man, whose name has not been released, was in an apartment with several other people that were also intoxicated.

One of the officers told the man he was under arrest “for breach of the peace.”

The man continued to yell and swear as he approached the officer swinging his fists.

It was reported the officer managed to get the man in handcuffs even while he was resisting.

The man has since admitted he behaved in this manner but said it was because he was drunk.

While the man was in the police cell his ankle began to swell up. The next morning, he was taken to hospital where it was discovered he had a broken ankle. It was repaired through surgery.

The man said that the officer may have closed the vehicle door on his ankle the night of the incident.

There was no proof that this is what happened.

Investigators think he got hurt when the officer had to push him down to get the handcuffs on.

The night in question has been looked at by investigators.

It was decided that “the arrest was lawful and there is no evidence that acting officers use of force was other than justified and proportional,” according to the report.