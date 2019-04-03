NORTHERN VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – With the coming week of rain, gravel roads may develop some potholes.

This is according to Mainroad Contracting.

The contracting company released a warning, saying that gravel service area roads may develop potholes and washboard sections due to the wet conditions.

Mainroad added that they will not be able to re-grade roads until the weather is drier again. Grading while conditions are wet and rainy may contribute to siltation in streams, as well as lose aggregate needed on roadways.

Grading during rainy weather may also destabilize sections of roadways that are not rough.

Mainroad will resume grading once weather conditions allow.

For questions or concerns, residents can contact Mainroad’s information hotline at 1-877-215-7122. For local traffic cameras, visit DriveBC.