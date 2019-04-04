PORT HARDY B.C- A fisherman has been ordered to pay $30,000 for Fisheries act violations in waters off Port Hardy.

Ricky Sadler was found guilty for two violations dating back to 2015 and 2016.

The violations include, dumping Lingcod overboard prior to validation, fishing in the closed Estevan Point Rockfish Conservation area, and failing to submit log books seven days after landing.

In Port Hardy Provincial Court, the Honourable Judge Brian Hutcheson ordered Sadler to pay a total fine of $30,000, with $19,000 going towards conservation, education and stewardship in the Haida Gwaii area.

The other $9,500 will be for similar West Coast Vancouver Island projects.

As part of Fisheries and Oceans Canada’s work to end illegal activity, the department asks the public for information on activities of this nature or any violations of the Fisheries Act and its regulations.

If you have information on a case, you can call the violation reporting line at 1-800-465-4336.