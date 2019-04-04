The Queen of Oak Bay is pictured in a BC Ferries-provided file photo.

Story by Sharon Vanhouwe, MyCoastNow.com

People living in coastal communities depend on the vital service provided by BC Ferries.

Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure says, however, for many years they experienced service cuts and climbing fares.

She says amendments to the Coastal Ferry Act will put people first, over commercial interests, when it comes to decision making.

The amendments will require the BC Ferries commissioner to prioritize public interest when regulating ferry services and consider the Province’s greenhouse gas emission targets.

They will also facilitate the participation of consumer advocates.