VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – Two new cases of measles have been confirmed in southern Vancouver Island.

According to a release from Island Health, individuals who were in the following places may have been exposed to measles:

April 2nd from 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at LifeLabs and West Coast Medical Imaging (1641 Hillside Ave, Victoria)

April 3rd from 2:50 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at LifeLabs (4480 West Saanich Rd, Victoria)

The Saanich and Victoria health units held extra hours on the weekend to give vaccinations.

The MMR (mumps, measles and rubella) vaccine are available at local health units. Each unit has nursing and administrative staff available to support and answer vaccine inquiries.

Island Health is asking residents who may have been exposed to monitor symptoms for 21 days after the exposure date. Symptoms may include fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, diarrhea, and red eyes. This may be followed by a rash a few days later.

The health authority added in the release that residents should contact their healthcare provider first before visiting them to minimize others’ exposure.

For a list of health unit locations, visit this link.

North Island residents who may have questions regarding the disease and the vaccine can contact the following help lines: