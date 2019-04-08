Practical Student Desmond Rutherford learns about the proper care and assessment of an IV with a patient simulator in NIC's Practical Nursing labs. Photo submitted.

COURTENAY B.C – The BC College of Nursing Professionals (BCCNP) has recognized NIC’s

Practical Nursing program.

According to a release, the program has received a four-year recognition from the organization, and does not have to be reviewed again until 2024.

RaeAnn Hartman, the associate dean of health and human services said in the release that receiving recognition is a big deal for the school.

“Receiving a four-year recognition acknowledges the strength of our teaching and learning processes,” said Hartman.

“It’s a wonderful recognition of the hard work our faculty does to ensure our students develop to the highest possible professional standard.”

The BCCNP is the largest health care college in western Canada, and represents licenced practical nurses, registered nurses, registered psychiatric nurses, and nurse practitioners.

Also part of its mandate is to review and recognize education programs and courses.

The next intake of NIC’s Practical Nursing program begins in September in Port Alberni. To learn more and to apply, visit www.nic.bc.ca/health-human-services.