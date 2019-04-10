Island Health has confirmed another case of measles on the south island, the sixth case in less than two weeks.

People may have been exposed to measles if they passed through the common spaces, including washrooms, at the Royal Oak Shopping Centre Complex at 4475 Viewmont Avenue in Saanich between 8:30 am and 7:30 pm on March 26 and 27.

Island Health advises anyone who may have been exposed to measles to monitor for symptoms for 21 days after the exposure date.

Symptoms include fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, diarrhea, and red eyes, followed by a rash a few days later that starts on the face and spreads to the chest.

Two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine is 99 per cent effective in preventing measles.

South Island, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Salt Spring public health units are prioritizing immunizations for children, but for people 19 and older, you should contact your local pharmacy, family doctor or travel clinic.

Pharmacists can immunize adults and children over five years old.

The latest case of measles does not appear to be related to previous cases.

If you were born before 1970, you have a natural immunity to the disease.