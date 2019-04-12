Tyler Sacht may be in the Sayward area. His family is asking residents who may be around logging roads or trailheads to keep a lookout for him. Photo courtesy of Cristi May Sacht.

CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C. – The Sacht family is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing family member.

Tyler Sacht lives in Campbell River, but the family was originally from Sayward.

According to his sister Cristi, Tyler has been missing for a number of days. They haven’t been able to get in touch with him, either because his phone is off or is out of reception range.

“There’s some trails up in Sayward that go off logging roads that go high in elevation… maybe his car is parked at a parking lot or something,” Cristi said.

“Everybody’s very very worried. He’s out there somewhere, and we don’t know what kind of state he’s in. He’s been dealing with really bad health issues, so he’s probably in distress.”

Cristi said Tyler is six foot three with blond hair and thick “Coke bottle” glasses. He walks with two forearm crutches and hunches over due to health issues, and may look a little thinner than the picture provided.

Tyler drives a 2009 Volkswagen Jetta, silver in colour with a distinct LED light bar on the front and plain flat black rims.

Cristi said Tyler may be wearing jeans or sweatpants and other dark articles of clothing.

“If he’s out of his car, he doesn’t get around very good so that’ll be the most distinct way to recognize him.”

“(People who see him) can just call 911. They don’t even have to contact me. We just want people to call 911. Hopefully we can find him and he’s ok.”

Both the Campbell River and Sayward RCMP detachments have a file on Tyler and are investigating.