NORTHERN VANCOUVER ISLAND, BC- The African Children’s Choir will be performing in Campbell River May 29th and Port McNeill on June 5th.

The African Children’s Choir is a program made up of ages 7 to 10 years old. They represent the thousands of children in Africa who are living in poverty.

They are a nonprofit humanitarian and relief organization dedicated to helping vulnerable children in Africa.

The choir is part of another organization, Music for Life (MFL), the group provides thousands of children throughout Africa with: education discipleship and leadership sills.

MFL is the “parent organization” for the choir. They work within: Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and South Africa. They have impacted over 100,000 people through their work to create leadership through education.

For over thirty years the choir has traveled around the world performing.

They have preformed with: Paul McCartney, Michael W. Smith, Annie Lennox, Keith Urban, Mariah Carey and many more.

They have been apart of television shows, movie soundtracks and performances in front of the Queen and other world leaders.

The choir will be stopping in Campbell River to Campbell River Christian Reformed Church on Wednesday May, 29th at 7:00pm.

The choir will be coming to Port McNeill to the Gate House Theater on Wednesday June 5th at 7:00pm, hosted by the Port McNeill Full Gospel Church.

The show is free but donations are appreciated.

For more information on the choir click here.