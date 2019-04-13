CAMPBELL RIVER B.C – Tyler Sacht has been located and is now safe.

According to his sister Cristi, Tyler had been missing for several days. They haven’t been able to get in touch with him either, because his phone was off or was out of reception range.

After a report said he was spotted north of Campbell River, someone saw Sacht on the road and stopped to pick him up.

They said he was located about 20 miles north of Campbell River, and is now safe.

We have contacted the Campbell River RCMP for more details, and will provide more information as it becomes available.