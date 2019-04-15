CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C- The only suspect in the death of a woman from Woss is in Campbell River.

That’s according to the Campbell River RCMP’s Staff Sgt. Troy Beauregard. Last week, he spoke with the MyCampbellRiverNow.com newsroom about a hit and run that killed 59-year-old Kelly Kafka, a resident of Woss.

Kafka was struck by a vehicle in the 1800 block of the Island Highway in Campbell River on February 28. Police were initially unable to identify her, and she was placed in a medically induced coma.

She later died of her injuries.

The driver had fled the scene, but police later identified the suspect driver and their vehicle.

Beauregard said that the driver has not been arrested.

“The individual has been identified, and provided a statement to police, not arrested because there was no further evidence to gain, (such as) the identity of that person and things of that nature,” said Beauregard.

“The criminal code and case law dictate when you will and will not arrest.”

Beauregard indicated that RCMP are now waiting on technical reports on what occurred.

“A very full investigation has been done,” said Beauregard.

“The investigators are awaiting certain technical reports before a full report to Crown Council can go in. We have to ensure a full disclosure; full package is in to crown counsel before they can make the decision on charges. If we don’t, that starts a clock ticking which can cause problems for us down the road. We want to make sure a full, through package is done, especially in cases where we have the material, everything else that we’re looking for.”

He stated that the suspect was a man from Campbell River, though he was unable to provide the man’s age or whether or not he had approached the police himself.

Officers are not pursuing the possibility of alcohol playing a role in the crash.

“Many, many people were spoken with, there was lots of evidence at the scene, the individual was identified fairly shortly, but we’re not believed that alcohol was a factor,” said Beauregard.

“We’re fully anticipating charges in that matter.”

As of this publication, charges have not been laid.