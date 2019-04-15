The following is a message from Island Health.

Island Health has received lab reports from the latest suspected measles case and those results have come back negative. As a result, the potential exposure sites listed today are no longer considered exposure sites. They include Victoria Butterfly Gardens, Walmart Supercentre on Saanich Road, and Selkirk Montessori School.

Island Health Medical Health Officer, Dr. Dee Hoyano, has also rescinded the instruction that unimmunized children at Selkirk Montessori School not attend school for 21 days.

To contain spread of a potentially highly contagious serious illness, our Medical Health Officers had to act quickly as preventative measures after exposure are most effective within days of exposure. We appreciate the cooperation and assistance of everyone involved, and acknowledge the inconvenience and stress this may have caused for some.

SOUTH ISLAND, BC- Island Health is looking into a new suspected case of measles on the South Island.

Island Health is alerting people they may have been exposed to measles at the following locations:

April 10th from 3:00pm to 5:00pm at Victoria Butterfly Gardens: 1461 Benvenuto Ave, Brentwood Bay

April 11th from 2:00pm to 5:30pm at Walmart Supercenter, Uptown Shopping Centre: 3560 Saanich Road, Saanich

April 12th from 2:00pm to 5:30pm at Walmart Supercenter, Uptown Shopping Centre: 3560 Saanich Road, Saanich

People who were at these location during those specific times are asked to monitor any symptoms for 21 days after the exposure date.

Symptoms include fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, diarrhea and red eyes, followed a few days later by a rash that starts on the face and spreads to the chest.

Those who are born after 1970 and have never had the measles infection, or who did not have two doses of vaccine are a higher risk of measles, Island Health encourages them to get fully immunized.

Island Health is contacting families at Selkirk Montessori School that they may have been exposed to measles during the week of April 8-12.

Island Health Medical Health Officer, Dr. Dee Hoyano has told unvaccinated children at Selkirk Montessori School not to attend and they may not attend until after May 3rd.

If you develop symptoms, contact your health care provider before you visit them so they can take precautions to prevent transmission of measles to others.

