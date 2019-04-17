NORTHERN VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – Five campgrounds on the North Island will now have enhanced facilities.

But there will be a fee.

The five sites at Dogwood Bay, Loon Bay, Apple Point, Brewster Camp and Gray Lake in the Sayward Forest are free recreation sites, but will have a $15 fee, starting on May 15th.

According to a release from the provincial government, the sites are being upgrades and the fee will help provide better camping services.

The fee will apply to users who are staying at a campsite for any portion of a day or overnight.

Current fee-for-service sites north of Campbell Lake are Brewster Lake, Campbell Lake and Orchard Meadow.

For more information on recreation sites, facility amenities, number of campsites, type of access, applicable fees, fire bans and restrictions, site descriptions, site operators and driving directions, visit the Sites and Trails BC website.