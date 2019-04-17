West Coast Amusements is bringing the carnival to Campbell River over the Easter long weekend. Photo by Troy Landreville/98.9 The Goat/Vista Radio

CAMBELL RIVER, B.C. – The carnival is coming to Campbell River.

From April 18th to 21st, West Coast Amusements will be set up along Osprey Avenue, between Seahawk Drive and Eagle Drive.

Hours of operation are:

Thursday, April 18, opens at 3:00 p.m.

Friday, April 19, opens at 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 20, opens at noon

Sunday, April 21, opens at noon

The carnival will include rides, food, and games,

According to West Coast Amusements, dates and hours are variable as they are dependent on weather and guest attendance.

About West Coast Amusements

According to their website, B.C.-based West Coast Amusements is the largest Canadian midway operation in Western Canada.

West Coast Amusements has 125 rides, employs 500 staff at peak season, and has four traveling units.

From April to September, these four units coordinate to set up and operate more than 100 fairs and rodeos across Canada and into the Southern U.S.

West Coast Amusements also contracts services and equipment for large gigs such as the PNE and Calgary Stampede.

It is run from the Hauser family line, and started 83 years ago with bingo.