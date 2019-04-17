CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C. – James Reginald Butters, also known as James Hayward, died on July 8th 2015.

Now, the BC Coroners Service has scheduled a public inquest into his death, which will take place on August 20th at 9:30 a.m. at the Campbell River law courts.

Butters died following a police-involved shooting incident after Port Hardy RCMP officers responded to a call of a male uttering threats.

He was shot near the Port Hardy Secondary School track, after he allegedly moved towards the officers with a large knife in his hand.

According to a release, the Coroners Act permits the chief coroner to hold an inquest if the public has an interest in being informed of the circumstances surrounding a death.

The presiding coroner and a jury will hear evidence and determine the facts surrounding Butters’ death. The jury will then have the opportunity to make recommendations that can help prevent deaths under similar circumstances.