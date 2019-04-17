CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C. – The Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) wants to slow down the decline of Chinook salmon.

But the new measures for restoration are very restrictive, and disappointing.

According to Campbell River’s mayor Andy Adams, the decision is not what he, the council, and the rest of the region were expecting.

“The Department of Fisheries and Oceans decision will have a devastating impact on small businesses and operators throughout the area that really rely on the sportfishing as part of our recreation package,” Adams said.

He added that when the federal government sought feedback, the council said they wanted to be able to retain at least one salmon, which would have been the second scenario presented by DFO.

“But to go to zero retention is definitely not what we support. On behalf of council and the City of Campbell River and the entire region, we could not be more disappointed with the decision.”

The restrictions mean commercial troll fisheries along the West Coast will be closed until August 1st. For recreational fishing, only catch-and-release is allowed until July 14th and a daily limit of one fish per day per person from July 15th until August 29th.

“This is really rough news, and we certainly will continue to advocate for reconsideration and hope that we can get this sorted out.”