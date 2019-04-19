The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has put out a recall for the Kirkland Signature brand Harvest Burger Gourmet Blend Veggie Burger due to possible pieces of metal in the patties. Photo courtesy of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

OTTAWA, ON – The Kirkland Signature brand Harvest Burger is being recalled due to possible pieces of metal pieces in the patties.

Belmont Meat Products is recalling the Harvest Burger – Veggie Burgers after reports of consumers getting injured after eating the patties.

According to a release from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), the patties are sold as Harvest Burger Gourmet Blend Veggie Burgers. The product being recalled comes in 1.7 kg in size, with the code A 1748 B20 BB/MA: 2019 AL 23 112.

Those who have the recalled product should throw them out or return them to the store they were bought from, the CFIA advises.

The CFIA is currently conducting an investigation, which may lead to a recall of other products.